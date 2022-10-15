Debs Social Club annaul event held at local church

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central United Methodist Church in Meridian has several people dressed up in their favorite custom to celebrate an annual tradition that helps special needs children.

It’s another year, that Debs Social Service Club gives back to the community by giving special needs children the time of their lives. This free event had several activities and games including face painting, golf, bean bag toss, and a photo booth. The Debs members dressed in costumes to celebrate the Halloween theme. Organizers said this is only a small part of how they try to involve themselves within the community.

“You know, it’s really just heartwarming. This is one of our favorite events that we put on every year. It’s really just a great thing for the community and for the special needs community to have something of their own,” said the President of Debs Social Club, Lani Taylor.

“I am very excited. This is one of our biggest events that we have in our club and it’s really fun to be able to come out here, help out our community be around the kids to see them have a good time,” said the Vice President of Debs Social Club, Sumayah Cole.

“We’re also super thankful for our sponsor, the Downtown Optimist Club for their continued support, and Central United Methodist Church for letting us host it here,” said Taylor.

Organizers said the event has grown over the years and hopes to grow it even more.

