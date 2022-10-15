Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death.

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.

Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Protesters chanted sayings like “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” “No justice, no peace,” and “Say his name. Jaheim.”

Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Office are handling the investigation into this incident. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has said the video will be released after the investigation is complete.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent family of Gulfport teen shot and killed by police officer

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

WTOK's Football Friday - October 14, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - October 14, 2022 - Part 2
Source: WBRC video
New concussion study shows less contact drills could be key in limiting concussions
Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg