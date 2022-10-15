Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The battle of the Bulldogs in the week eight Game of the Week. Clarkdale hosted Enterprise.

It’s time for this weeks game of the week! The battle of the Bulldogs! Clarkdale hosts Enterprise tonight. Both of these teams were undefeated until last week. Who bounces back this week?@WTOKTV @CdaleBulldogs @EHSBasketball3 pic.twitter.com/9gSCQkuSkK — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 15, 2022

Clarkdale and Enterprise would go scoreless in the end of the first. Enterprise would get an interception and a 50 plus yard return to set up Enterprise with good field advantage.

Jakarius Pickens would get the the Bulldogs on the board.

The score would be 7-0 heading into half.

In the fourth quarter Clarkdale would come back to tie the game up at 13-13. With six seconds left in the game Clarkdale would hit a field goal to win the game 16-13. That was Clarkdale’s first win over Enterprise in 16 years.

Clarkdale will host Union next Friday and Enterprise hosts Southeast Lauderdale.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.