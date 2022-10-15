MBI, Southaven PD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Southaven Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday.

MBI says the shooting involved the Drew Police Department. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven.

Southaven police also stated that one subject was shot and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to their Facebook page.

“The victim was located in Horn Lake, MS shortly after the shooting and has been transported to Regional. One is in critical condition,” the post reads.

A person of interest was detained for questioning. However, this is an ongoing investigation.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office,” the MBI said in a press release.

SPD asks that anyone who has information about the shooting at Red Hook, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email us at tips@southaven.org.

