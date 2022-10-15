MEMA, Unified Command seeking emergency staffing contract due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Unified Command of the Jackson Water Crisis incident has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for operations and maintenance at the city of Jackson’s water treatment facilities.

The Unified Command is seeking a 12-month emergency procurement contract for staffing for operations, maintenance, and management of OB Curtis Water Treatment Facility, JH Fewell Water Treatment Facility, tanks, and, well facilities of Jackson.

According to MEMA, the current contract for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) contracts ends on October 20, 2022. The Emergency Measures declaration ends on November 29, 2022.

“MEMA is acting as the coordinating agency for the procurement of this contract. Staffing has been a critical issue at these facilities, and we are ready to move to the next phase of stabilizing Jackson’s water services. Our top priority is life safety,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

