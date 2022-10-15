Miss Mississippi shares her schedule for the Miss America competition in December

Emmie Perkins will represent this state at the national competition
Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition in December.
Perkins will represent Mississippi at the Miss America competition in December.(Frank Carnaggio Photography)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins now knows when she will compete at Miss America.

In the Miss America drawing Perkins gets lucky number 7 for the Mu Group. Three different groups will perform each night of the preliminary competition.

December 12th Miss Mississippi has Job Interview, Social Impact, and Red Carpet which is an Evening Wear competition. On December 13 Perkins competes in Talent and on December 15 the Miss America finals will be held.

We will have more on the Miss America competition and reception for Miss Mississippi scheduled in November before she leaves to represent this state at Miss America.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
WTOK's Football Friday - October 14, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - October 14, 2022 - Part 2
Source: WBRC video
New concussion study shows less contact drills could be key in limiting concussions
Dyslexia
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg