New concussion study shows less contact drills could be key in limiting concussions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study by Indiana University indicates there are some ways that coaches can limit the number of concussions their football teams deal with over the course of a season.

According to doctors by changing the type of drills athletes use in practice, and limiting the number of contact drills, we can cut back on the number of concussions we are seeing in today’s game.

“There are five levels of contact. Air, bags, control, thud and live contact. What the study found is the number of head impacts increased with the numbers of contact,” said Head of Sports and Exercise Medicine at UAB Dr. Irfan Asif.

The study focused on three different high schools. The students used special mouth pieces so physicians and scientists could track the number of head impacts experienced in each type of drill. Dr. Asif believes studies like this are necessary to protect the players.

“I think particularly with the Tua injury and with the exposure that has received all across the country. I think this is a space where people are really trying to spend time to be thoughtful,” said Dr. Asif.

The study does not suggest eliminating live drills or games, but limiting the athletes exposure to them to better protect their health.

“We certainly want to be a part of the safety of the game and the goal is not to say we can play football. The goal is to try and do it in a way that is again safe for everyone,” said Dr. Asif.

Ramsay’s Head Football Coach stresses he already limits his team’s contact drills in an effort to keep his student athletes safe.

He also believes it is key to allow the experts to make the health decisions that are best for the player.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.