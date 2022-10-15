New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player

LAKE, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Tragedy strikes the small town of Lake after one of the high school’s football players is shot and killed.

Lake High School senior, Travis Jones, was shot and killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road Thursday night.

“We will find the suspects and there will be justice,” said Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

Officers said they arrived at the scene just after 3:30 p.m. responding to 911 calls of a wreck and shooting.

“It’s a tragic situation and I know the mother and grandmother of the young man who is deceased and your heart just breaks for them. This situation doesn’t happen a lot here, like this situation here with this young man. I can just imagine what his mother and family will be going through,” Sheriff Lee said.

They also discovered a 13-year-old was also shot and transported to the hospital.

“There was a 13-year-old juvenile that was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and he is in stable condition,” Sheriff Lee said.

Lake High School Head Coach Tate Hanna said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off the field.

“The main thing you should know about Travis is that he always had a smile on his face. You know, the main memory that comes to mind right now is just Wednesday after practice he stayed in the coaches’ office, probably for an hour, an hour and a half, after practice. He sat around and talked to the coaches and everything. He always had a great attitude. You know, he was just one of those kids that were just a pleasure to be around. One of the main things I want people to know is that he was a great kid. He will be greatly missed. It’s heartbreaking and we love him,” Hanna said.

Travis was selected as Farm Bureau player of the week for the Lake Hornets just last week.

Lake High School announced that Friday night’s game against Philadelphia was been canceled because of his death.

“We’re getting down to the facts of the case and investigators are working hard on that and I feel like soon we will have the suspects in custody,” Lee said.

If anyone has any information about what happened, you are asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

