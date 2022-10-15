No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled from behind by a Mississippi defender during the...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled from behind by a Mississippi defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday.

The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.

Ole Miss (3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn (3-4, 1-3) pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter.

Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to build the final margin.

Dart finished 9 of 19 for 130 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. Evans had 136 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing, but three turnovers.

Robby Ashford scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards and finished 8 of 17 passing for 140 yards.

