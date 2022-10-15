Sunday brings us the last of high temps in the 80s

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Saturday! Today highs were in the mid 80s across the area. We can expect the same set up for tomorrow. We will start off the morning in the mid 50s, so a cool start to the morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up as we head into lunchtime in the lower 80s. Clouds also build in as we near lunchtime, a cold front system moves through increasing cloud cover through the rest of the day on Sunday. No rain expected in the forecast for tomorrow, however Monday we can expect light showers over the area thanks to plenty of moisture in the air.

I hope you all had a great and safe weekend As we prepare for the week ahead always remember to smile before you start your day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.