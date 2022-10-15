Tailgate: Newton beats Kemper County at Scooba

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season.

Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win.

Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.

Newton would get the ball back after the safety and QB Tyreke Snow would take the ball himself and score a 60-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 8-0. Kemper County was not out yet as they marched their way down that was capped with a passing touchdown to Ricky Little to bring the score to 8-7.

The Tigers would hang on and win 30-19. Up next for the Tigers is on the road at Port Gibson, while Kemper County falls to 1-6 and will face Philadelphia on the road.

