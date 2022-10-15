Tailgate: Newton beats Kemper County at Scooba

The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season.
The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season.

Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win.

Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.

Newton would get the ball back after the safety and QB Tyreke Snow would take the ball himself and score a 60-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 8-0. Kemper County was not out yet as they marched their way down that was capped with a passing touchdown to Ricky Little to bring the score to 8-7.

The Tigers would hang on and win 30-19. Up next for the Tigers is on the road at Port Gibson, while Kemper County falls to 1-6 and will face Philadelphia on the road.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian

Latest News

Clarkdale tops Enterprise 16-13 in comeback victory.
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed
Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed