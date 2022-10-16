1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
The Oxford Police Department has identified the hit-and-run suspects as 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee.
Around 9 p.m., Holland was taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact. He is facing extradition back to Oxford.
Rokitka is still at large.
Police say he is driving a Toyota Tundra with Tennessee license plate number 0J76U6.
Earlier in the day, police released a photo of a gray four-door pickup truck they say belonged to the suspects.
At approximately 1:14 a.m., the Oxford Police Department received the emergency 911 call.
After they were dispatched, officers along with the local fire department arrived at the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall and began tending to the two victims almost immediately, police say.
Both students, a man and woman, were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi.
Police say the male student succumbed to his injuries. The female student was transferred to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.
Both victims were confirmed to be students by a spokesperson for the University of Mississippi.
Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill released a statement Wednesday night identifying the male student as Walker Fielder and offered prayers for both victims and their families:
On Sunday night, Dean of Students Brent Marsh released the following statement:
If you have any information that could lead Oxford police to Rokitka’s arrest, please call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.
