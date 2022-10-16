Alabama State cruises past Mississippi Valley State 24-9

MVSU falls to Austin Peay 41-0.
MVSU falls to Austin Peay 41-0.(Mississippi Valley State athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jamari Jones threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin with 14 seconds to play for Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-4). Caleb Johnson had 70 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Alabama State avenged last season’s loss to the Delta Devils that ended an 11-game win streak for the Hornets in the series.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
Mississippi Gulf Coast shuts out East Central
UWA falls to No. 8 West Georgia 22-7.
No. 10 Delta State beats UWA
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
McCray, Ligon lead Southern past Alcorn State 21-17