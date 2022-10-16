FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season, thus far, arrives this week

Winter's Chill is on the way
Winter's Chill is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crosses our area tonight, and this will bring northwest winds back into our area. That’s a cooler wind direction, and temps will stay in the mid 70s for highs on Monday. Spotty light showers are also possible for Monday morning, but the sun will return by late Monday afternoon.

Then, an upper-level trough of low pressure will dig way south into our area by Midweek. This will expose our area to some Canadian Air with the coldest air of the season (thus far) arriving in our area (via that northerly wind) by Midweek. Highs by Tuesday will struggle to hit 60 degrees, and Tuesday night will bring lows around the freezing mark. Wednesday, highs will be similar with lower 60s, then lows falling back down to near the freezing mark.

This type of a cold snap is a bit premature. In our area, the average first frost is not until the end of October, and the average first freeze is not until early November. Regardless, start thinking ahead as to how you will protect your sensitive vegetation later this week.

Temps will rebound to seasonable upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
Clarkdale tops Enterprise 16-13 in comeback victory.
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

Latest News

Clouds increase as a cold front moves through
Sunday brings us the last of high temps in the 80s
Otherwise, a nice weekend
There’s a limited fire danger for Saturday
Great outdoor weather
How do highs in the upper 80s sound to you?
This does not include recent rain info
Most of our area is Abnormally Dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor