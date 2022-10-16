FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season, thus far, arrives this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crosses our area tonight, and this will bring northwest winds back into our area. That’s a cooler wind direction, and temps will stay in the mid 70s for highs on Monday. Spotty light showers are also possible for Monday morning, but the sun will return by late Monday afternoon.

Then, an upper-level trough of low pressure will dig way south into our area by Midweek. This will expose our area to some Canadian Air with the coldest air of the season (thus far) arriving in our area (via that northerly wind) by Midweek. Highs by Tuesday will struggle to hit 60 degrees, and Tuesday night will bring lows around the freezing mark. Wednesday, highs will be similar with lower 60s, then lows falling back down to near the freezing mark .

This type of a cold snap is a bit premature. In our area, the average first frost is not until the end of October, and the average first freeze is not until early November. Regardless, start thinking ahead as to how you will protect your sensitive vegetation later this week.

Temps will rebound to seasonable upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

