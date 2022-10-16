Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022.

Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken to Children’s, where they are reported to be in critical condition.

Officials say the victim is “school aged.”

This is the second reported drowning at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham since 2011. Eight year-old Arlue Patterson IV died after drowning during a birthday party.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

