Dept. of Ag shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

“Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with the USDA,” said ADAI deputy commissioner Hassey Brooks.

Brooks added that hemp is considered an industrial commodity and those who are interested in growing or producing it must be approved by the state department.

“We just want to provide another marketing opportunity for these growers and let them make a decision if they want to grow this crop or not,” said Brooks.

The state department only allows farmers to grow hemp if the plant and any by-products from it contain less than 0.3% THC, the intoxicating compound found within hemp and cannabis.

All these crops are regulated closely by the state department.

Hassey said over the past five years, the state department has only had a few issues with farmers growing over the restricted limit and that most farmers follow the mandatory regulations.

The agency is currently accepting applications for farmers interested in growing or producing hemp in Alabama. All applications are due November 30.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.