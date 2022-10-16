Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

Experts say U.S. doesn't have enough homes
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around.

“We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO of RentMonster. “According to the most recent government numbers, we’re about four million homes short of the number of homes we need to house everybody in this country.”

“We have a huge housing shortage in this country and particularly for affordable, entry-level homes,” said Edward Gorman, the GROWTH by NCRC Manager.

Both men are sounding the alarm on housing issues that are impacting Birmingham-area residents.

“The challenge is that a lot of the new inventory that we’re seeing come on the market is at the higher end of the price point so the more affordable apartments we’re not seeing as many of those coming on the market,” explained Tunnell.

It’s a similar problem for single-family homes as it is for apartment complexes.

“We care about affordable home ownership,” said Gorman. “Nurses, teachers, EMTs -- the folks who are the backbone of every community -- those folks need homes.”

Gorman says they are trying to help alleviate that need by building affordable home developments, like the one coming to North Pratt.

“Finding a solution to the tremendous need for affordable housing in the city... it’s the biggest challenge we’re facing right now and there are a lot of very smart people working very hard on it,” said Tunnell.

The housing issues have many factors so it will be some time before they get fixed.

