Hoover police officer shot at apartment complex

Hoover Police Officer shot in line of duty
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police officer was injured in a shooting and transported to UAB Hospital. More information will be released soon.

Hoover PD has advised all residents at The Hills at Hoover Apartments to shelter in place until further notice.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
Clarkdale tops Enterprise 16-13 in comeback victory.
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they...
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes

Latest News

Finding affordable homes are becoming harder to come by.
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
Ole Miss improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2014.
Ole Miss improves to 7-0 with win over Auburn
Debs Social Club annaul event held at local church
Car show fundraiser for radio personality “The Kenman”