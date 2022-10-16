Jackson State starts 6-0 for first time since 1983

Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat...
Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983.(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983.

Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to the Bethune-Cookman’s 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Shane Hooks and Daniels each had six catches and two touchdowns. Sanders was 33 of 43 for 246 yards with two interceptions for Jackson State (6-0, 4-0). Santee Marshall added 71 yards rushing and a score.

Jacksonville State recorded a safety after Bethune-Cookman’s high snap on a punt from its 31.

Four different players threw a pass for Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 1-2). Jalon Jones was 9 of 24 for 98 yards with a touchdown.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
Mississippi Gulf Coast shuts out East Central
UWA falls to No. 8 West Georgia 22-7.
No. 10 Delta State beats UWA
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
MVSU falls to Austin Peay 41-0.
Alabama State cruises past Mississippi Valley State 24-9
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
McCray, Ligon lead Southern past Alcorn State 21-17