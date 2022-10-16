No. 10 Delta State beats UWA

UWA falls to No. 8 West Georgia 22-7.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTOK) - West Alabama snapped their nine game road winning streak falling to No. 10 Delta State on Saturday.

The Statesmen racked up 494 total yards of offense to beat UWA 20-7. The Tigers ended the night with 341 total yards of offense, 209 yards coming from passing.

UWA is now 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

West Alabama is host to North Greenville for Homecoming at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 4 p.m.

