Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
Ole Miss improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2014.
Ole Miss improves to 7-0 with win over Auburn
Debs Social Club annaul event held at local church
Car show fundraiser for radio personality “The Kenman”