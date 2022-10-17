Clarke County reaching out to Hurricane Ian victims

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Quitman is working to help people still affected by Hurricane Ian.

Clarke County Emergency Management and DART Container are teaming up to bring everyday items like tooth brushes, towels and canned food to those in need.

Items may be dropped off at the Clarke County EMA office, the Clarke County Tribune and town halls in Enterprise, Pachuta, Shubuta and Stonewall 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DART Container is providing storage and transportation of the items donated.

