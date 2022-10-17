First Alert: A Freeze Watch will be in effect late tomorrow night until Wednesday at 9 am

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! There is nothing better than starting the week off with a great weather day. This morning we woke up to upper 50s and lower to mid 60s. We will not warm up much at all throughout the day, highs are expected to be in the lower 70s later this afternoon. Light showers are possible this morning through lunchtime with plenty of clouds in place over the area. Clouds will continue to thin and clear out later tonight. Overnight lows take a dip into the upper 30s.

This very cold air will stick around for the next few days. There will be a Freeze Watch in place late Tuesday night until Wednesday morning at 9am. Lows will fall below freezing on Tuesday night. These unseasonable low temperatures can cause frosty windows early morning. Today, be sure to bring in any plants or pets to protect them from the very cold air. Jackets, hoodies, gloves, and sweaters will be needed, highs for the next few weeks remain below average also in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

