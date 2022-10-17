Highland Park basketball court dedication set for this Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former NBA player and Meridian native will be in Meridian for a special naming ceremony in his honor.

“I think it’s a great honor and well deserved,” Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said.

Adams has been working to improve recreational areas operated by the city of Meridian. Recently, the basketball courts at Highland Park were resurfaced and now they will be named after a Meridian athlete.

“They are going to be named after Derrick McKey,” Adams explained

McKey graduated from Meridian High School in 1984 before playing basketball at Alabama. He was the ninth overall draft pick in 1987. He spent 15 years in the NBA.

“These courts didn’t have a name on them,” Adams said. “I just said, maybe Derrick will be the theme because he was the first Meridianite to play in the NBA. It makes all the sense in the world.”

McKey has hosted a basketball camp in Meridian for more than two decades. Adams said his passion runs deep for the city and believes it’s appropriate to name the courts after the Meridian native.

“He has some guys that played in the NBA to help out with the camp. I think that’s real important for a person of that stature to come back to the community where they were born and raised. It’s awesome.”

The naming ceremony will take place Friday ( Oct. 21, 2022) at noon at Highland Park. Adams said more courts will receive makeovers and new names.

