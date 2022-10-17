Funeral services for James Kenneth “Ken” Scott, 81, of Livingston will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Livingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Spining officiating. Burial will follow in the Myrtlewood Cemetery in Livingston. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Scott passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born March 12, 1941, in Meridian, Mississippi and grew up in Butler, Alabama.

Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served in the submarine community aboard the USS Diablo 479 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He moved to Livingston, served the United Methodist Church in Livingston, and was employed at Livingston University/UWA until retirement. Ken served his community in law enforcement and was instrumental in establishing the Livingston Fire Department. He served as Assistant Chief until 1989 for the Livingston Fire Department until retirement and continued to serve on the Sumter County EMS council. Ken was a charter member of the Livingston Masonic Lodge and achieved the level of Master Mason. Ken was recognized as an active leader in the community. His work with the City of Livingston and a member of countless organizations and civic groups, Ken was committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others and community. James Kenneth (Ken) Scott’s life of service was exemplary.

Survivors include his children, Dr. Andrea Mayfield (George) of Livingston; Michael Scott (Lea) of Bremen; Dr. David Scott (Sonya) of Tuscaloosa; and Chris Scott (Jocelyn) of Hartselle; 8 grandchildren, Alex Mayfield; Michael Mayfield; Kelly Russell; Evan Scott; Ella Claire Scott; Andrew Scott; Hailey Scott; Maslyn Scott; seven great grandchildren; and siblings; Mary Ella Bateman; Judith Scott Johnston (Dr. Jim); Don B. Scott; Richard L. Scott (Peggy); and Rebecca McKenzie (Ronnie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Scott and Mildred Brown Scott; and wife, Rayleen Scott.

Pallbearers are his sons, Michael Scott; David Scott; and Chris Scott; his grandsons, Michael Mayfield; Alex Mayfield; Evan Scott; and Andrew Scott.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

