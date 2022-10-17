Jean Darnell Wilkerson

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside Services for Mrs. Jean Darnell Wilkerson will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with Reverend Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will follow graveside services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Wilkerson, 78, of Daleville, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Meridian.

Jean retired as a Counselors Assistant at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitative Services after over 15 years of service. She was a cosmetologist for many years, operating her own business, she was also a friend and confidant to all her clients. She was a member of Blackwater Baptist Church in Daleville for many years, helping wherever she was needed. She was raised in a Christian home where her parents made sure she knew the love of God above all else; she was a prayer warrior and made sure she kept each member of her family in her prayers daily. She was a devoted and loving mother, granny, and friend to many.

Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by her children Steve Wilkerson and Peppi Hatcher (Kevin); grandchildren Leslie Hatcher, Tara Wilkerson, Leo Wilkerson, and Madison Hatcher; her sister, Kathye Howard (Tommy), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mrs. Jean is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Evelyn Darnell; her brother, Malcolm Darnell and sister-in-law, Bunny Darnell.

The Wilkerson family requests memorials be made as donations to the Gideon’s or to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

The Wilkerson family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Sta Home Hospice and the Staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for their exceptional loving care and dedication to Mrs. Jean during her final days.

Online Condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Wilkerson Family will receive guests from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM prior to graveside rites in the church cemetery.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

