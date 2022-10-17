Funeral service for Mary Dearman will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Energy Church with Bro. Terry Wayne Ivy and Bro. Ronnie Adams officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Dearman, age 54 of Meridian passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years Mike Dearman; children, Tim Dearman (Angela), Jessica Newton (Michael), Sara Greene (Josh), Rebecca Dearman, Kerissa Gibson (Charles) and Shana Lombardo (Justin); grandchildren, Austin and Piper Hemrick, Ava and Kaidence Dearman, Gabby, Arianna, and Esmee Newton, Matthew, Caleb, and Sadie Jackson, Anthony Monk, Ryan Dearman, McKenna, Khale, and Karleigh Gibson, Lexi and Everly, and Baby Floyd Lombardo; siblings, Sandra Baughman (Scott), Terri Cates (Todd), and Tony Stringer (Stephanie); father-in-law, Virgil Dearman; numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Theda Stringer.

Pallbearers will be Justin Harper, Steven Lee, Stevie Parker, Jason Ford, Allen Wilson, and Mitch Skelton.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM at Energy Church prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.