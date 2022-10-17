Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect
Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect(Action News 5)

The male died on the scene and the female was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The male victim was identified as Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi.

Monday, Chancellor Glenn Boyce identified the female victim as Blanche Williamson.

Boyce released a statement that said in part:

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.
The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

