Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
Clarkdale tops Enterprise 16-13 in comeback victory.
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

Latest News

Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft...
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Winter's Chill is on the way
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season, thus far, arrives this week
Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times