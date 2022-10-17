Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

Officials said Aila Jones (left); Jazarah Stallworth(right) were both found safe.
Officials said Aila Jones (left); Jazarah Stallworth(right) were both found safe.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss.

Officials said Alyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.

Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly took three children from a North Davis Highway home in Pensacola. Officials said one of the three children, a 17-year-old, was dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road.

Pensacola Police did not immediately release the circumstances of Gulley’s arrest.

