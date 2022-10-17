Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss.

Officials said Alyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.

Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly took three children from a North Davis Highway home in Pensacola. Officials said one of the three children, a 17-year-old, was dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road.

Pensacola Police did not immediately release the circumstances of Gulley’s arrest.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.