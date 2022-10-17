Voting is just around the corner in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This ballot will have several key federal seats but also several key local seats.

“This is our federal cycle. You got congressional race, and all of our judges, these are your judicial judge’s chancery, circuit, county court judges, they’re all unopposed, they’re all incumbents, but they still would appreciate your vote, we have school board districts one and two, refer to your voter registration card. You’ll know if you’re eligible to vote in the school board so and then you’ll have the petition that’s on the backside,” said Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, Donna Jill Johnson.

People in the county are able to go to the Circuit Clerk’s office now until October fifth and vote absentee. Many people vote absentee to avoid the long lines on election day. But this year, the ballot is back on paper, relieving the pressure and allowing the voting process to flow like it used to.

“You have to give a legal reason, and so I encourage people to look at your calendar. See if you got a conference or a surgery, a lot of the people go to the mountains this time of year same families we deal with, so of course, if you need to vote absentee, come in now. Do not wait until any deadline you don’t. You certainly don’t wanna wait in any line, so again, you have to have a legal reason to vote, and the most common is that you are gonna be out of town,” said Johnson.

If you decide to vote by mail, your mail-in ballot must be delivered to the Circuit Clerk’s office by October 7th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.