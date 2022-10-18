Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Latest News

FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
Mississippi under statewide wildland fire risk
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis heads upfield after a catch against the Washington...
Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ‘23
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting