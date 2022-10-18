Bobby Joe Dew

Bobby Joe Dew
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Dew, 88, of Gilbertown will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Gilbertown Baptist Church with Rev. Holden Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilbertown Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Bobby was born November 7, 1933, in Isney and passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington.

Bobby was a member of the Gilbertown Baptist Church. He loved God and his family. In his pastime, he enjoyed working in his garden and delighted in sharing his bountiful crop. He was also, an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football fan.

Survivors include his sister, Guin Ward of Mobile; nephews, James T. Wright and Johnny Roy Stewart; and nieces, Debbie Rankin and Beverly Wilkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dew and Alma Holifield Dew; wife, Byrneice Dew; son, Jackie Dew; daughter, Brenda Dew; and sister, Johnnie Cox.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

