City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ADRIEN K DUBOSE1962209 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JARIKO Q CHANEY19821804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEARIUS M RUFFIN20033702 VALLEY RD LOT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JOSHUA R HEARN19773511 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TARAS L HILL JR19852902 ST ANDREW ST APT 15 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RACHAEL SPENCER1993200 23RD ST APT B61 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JADAKISS L HARE20011419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ZIAIRE I DRANE20015519 B PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ZOCQUIEL I DRANE19995519 B PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
XAVIER D HOLT19963710 DAVIS ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
COLTON L PARKER19933013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 17 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:58 AM on October 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:31 AM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:48 AM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Sellers Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:53 PM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:05 PM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Manning Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 18, 2022
Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
(Left to right) Walker Fielder and his childhood friend, Alex Summerford.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 17, 2022