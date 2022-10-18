City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2022
Oct. 18, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ADRIEN K DUBOSE
|1962
|209 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DEARIUS M RUFFIN
|2003
|3702 VALLEY RD LOT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JOSHUA R HEARN
|1977
|3511 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TARAS L HILL JR
|1985
|2902 ST ANDREW ST APT 15 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RACHAEL SPENCER
|1993
|200 23RD ST APT B61 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JADAKISS L HARE
|2001
|1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ZIAIRE I DRANE
|2001
|5519 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ZOCQUIEL I DRANE
|1999
|5519 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|XAVIER D HOLT
|1996
|3710 DAVIS ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|COLTON L PARKER
|1993
|3013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 17 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:58 AM on October 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:31 AM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:48 AM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Sellers Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:53 PM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:05 PM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Manning Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
