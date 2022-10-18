City of Meridian Arrest Report October 17, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:58 AM on October 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:31 AM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:48 AM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of Sellers Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:53 PM on October 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:05 PM on October 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Manning Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.