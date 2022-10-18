Crimenet 10_17_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Demetrius Raymel Crowell.

Crowell is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 10″ in height and weighs 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he was originally convicted for the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Crowell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

