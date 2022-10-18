FIRST ALERT: Cold weather alerts are in effect

However, warmer days are in view
However, warmer days are in view(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for our entire area tonight through Wednesday morning. This means that freezing temps are likely, so it’s important that you protect any tender vegetation. Also, use a safe heating method, and let the pets stay inside if possible. Unfortunately, freezing temps are also possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning...prompting a FREEZE WATCH.

Thankfully, this cold snap isn’t going to stick around too long. Actually, if we can get past the cold mornings, the afternoons will be pleasantly cool with low 60s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. Yet, by Friday morning, we won’t have to worry about freezing temps since a southerly wind will return...and morning temps will be to moderate. It’ll still be chilly, though, with temps near 40 degrees Friday AM. The weekend brings upper 40s and low 50s for lows with highs hovering near 80 degrees (with lots of sunshine).

Next week, the temperature trend looks to be at or above average. Also, some showers may move in next week. Forecast models are hinting at a couple of disturbances that could impact us. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for udpates as we get closer.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now

