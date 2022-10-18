FIRST ALERT: Hazards for Tuesday and Tuesday Night

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday will be a sun-filled day, but it will start with temps in the upper 30s. Then, the afternoon will only bring highs in the upper 50s. Plus, it’l be breezy... so expect the wind to make it feel even colder. Winds will range from 10-15mph, with gusts up to 25mph. Breezy conditions plus low relative humidity will lead to an Elevated Fire threat for Tuesday Afternoon. Outdoor open burning is NOT recommended.

Winds will relax overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, plus an upper-level trough of low pressure will allow for much colder air to invade our area. So, get ready for the coldest air of the season thus far as temps fall to around the freezing mark overnight Tuesday into Wed. morning...prompting a A FREEZE WATCH for our entire area. Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation Tuesday night, let pets stay inside, and use a safe heating method. Similar temps are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thankfully, temps will rebound into the mid 70s for highs by Friday with upper 40s by Saturday morning. Your weekend brings slightly above average temps with upper 80s for highs and lots of sunshine!

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet for now.

