First Alert: Tuesday-Thursday brings us multiple hazards

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Tuesday! A cool, crisp, and breezy day is ahead of us. We do have a Freeze Warning in place over the entire viewing area until 9am Wednesday morning. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. So, jackets and warm clothing is needed for the whole day. Wind speed out of the north will be between 5-15 mph, with wind gust over 20 mph. High winds and wind gust do increase the risk for fire danger. Open burning is discouraged and you want to be sure to dispose of any smoking items properly. Dry conditions do remain over the area and fire are able to spread quickly. Stay warm and safe as you continue through your day.

The very cold air is here to stay for the next few day. Tonight lows will fall below freezing. We will wake up to lower 30s. A Freeze Watch remains in effect until 9 am Thursday morning. Be sure to dress as warm as possible if you are headed out early morning. Bring in your plants and pets to protect them from the unseasonable low temperatures. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

