‘Girls with Pearls’ mentoring program held at Meridian High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of young women at Meridian High School heard messages of strength and wisdom this week from women who want to share the benefit of their experience. The program is called ‘Girls with Pearls’.

“These women are speaking and telling their life stories to encourage them, so they won’t make those mistakes. They can learn now and elevate from whatever is being taught today,” said event organizer, Tabbotha Adams Jones.

Young women have been impacted in some way by this program which started six years ago.

“I feel like our work is not in vain. I feel like it’s making a purpose and that it is doing its just cause. With that being said, I’ll do it every day,” said Jones.

Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said this is just one of the ways the district is reaching out to students.

“So often in our community, we talk about what young people can and shall accomplish. The motivation, presence, and examples of positive role models in our community begin on our campus, to spend time with our young people, The sky is the limit for our students. I want to say ‘thank you’ to the members of the community who took out time from their busy schedules to be a part of this event. I want to thank all my district administrators and principals who said yes. We know we need to do more than just educate. We have to build character. We have to build positive attitudes and responses in our students,” said Carter.

Jones shared some wisdom with every young girl.

“To believe in yourself. Do not settle for anything less than what you deserve. If you set a standard, then you will not fall for anything. If you don’t make a plan, then you will plan to fail. That’s what I give you. Make your 5-year goals, follow them and let no one deter you from them. We are with Girls with Pearls and that is what we believe. You are born to lead the world,” said Jones.

The goal of Girls with Pearls is to teach organizational and study skills, character building, financial responsibility and the importance of giving back.

This was the second time this event was held at Meridian High School and organizers said it won’t be the last.

