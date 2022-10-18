Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Johnnie Wesley Gressett will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with his son-in-law, Danny Cook officiating. Graveside rites with full military honors will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Gressett, age 87, of the Suqualena Community passed away on October 16, 2022.

Johnnie Wesley Gressett was born on November 1, 1934 to William Raymond Gressett and Jewel Speed Brown. He attended Suqualena School from the first grade until he graduated in 1953. After graduating from High School, Johnnie enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving his country for twenty-eight years. During his service, as an aviator, he served two tours in Vietnam. He was an aviator and member of the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team. After his military service, he worked as Operations Manager of Metro Ambulance and Deputy Director of Civil Defense for Lauderdale County; he later became the pilot for Mountain Air Cargo/ Baron Aviation (FedEx). After retiring, he spent time with his family and his beloved wife of 45 years, Donna JoAnn Gressett. Mr. Gressett was active in the Suqualena community and a member of the Suqualena Methodist Church.

Survivors include his children, Sue Pilar (Rob), Donna Cook (Danny), Roxie Henson (Kevin), and John Gressett, Jr. (Mollie); grandchildren, Lea Cook, Daniel Cook (Katie), Lydia Strunk (Justin), Kevin Lee Henson (Anna), Caroline Willis (Joseph), and Josh Sullivan; great-grandchild, Lawson Strunk; siblings, Juanita Pierce, Rachel Lott, Mary Ann Oliver (Billy), and Jerry Gressett; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Gressett was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna J. Gressett; his parents, William Raymond Gressett and Jewel Speed Brown; and his siblings, Jack Gressett, Rod Gressett, Martha Lou Scruggs, and Sandra Buckley. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be John Gressett, Jr., Josh Sullivan, Daniel Cook, Kevin Lee Henson, Justin Strunk, and Joseph Willis. His great-grandson, Lawson Strunk, will be an Honorary Pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

