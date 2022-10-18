Lady Raiders volleyball advances to State Championship
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe in three sets to advance to the championship game.
Lamar had a first round bye going into Jackson Academy and Madison St. Joe won the early game to advance to the semi-final game. The semi-finals kicked off at 5:30 pm and the Lady Raiders swept St. Joe.
The Class II MAIS State Championship game will be on Wednesday on the campus of Mississippi College. The game is scheduled for 5:30 pm.
