Lady Raiders volleyball advances to State Championship

Lamar will have three seniors playing in the first MAIS All Star tournament.
Lamar will have three seniors playing in the first MAIS All Star tournament.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe in three sets to advance to the championship game.

Lamar had a first round bye going into Jackson Academy and Madison St. Joe won the early game to advance to the semi-final game. The semi-finals kicked off at 5:30 pm and the Lady Raiders swept St. Joe.

The Class II MAIS State Championship game will be on Wednesday on the campus of Mississippi College. The game is scheduled for 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

Latest News

Highland Park Courts
Highland Park basketball court dedication set for this Friday
Sideline View with Dale McKee
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts