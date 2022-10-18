Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities.

The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure.

Schools Impacted:

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

