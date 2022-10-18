Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities.

The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure.

Schools Impacted:

  • Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
  • Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
  • Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
  • Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
  • Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
  • Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

