Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities.
The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure.
Schools Impacted:
- Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
- Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road
- Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street
- Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
- Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive
