Men Making Men program launched Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is doing its part in building up the next generation of young men. They’ve held an event called “Men Making Men” where male leaders take on a mentorship role.

The Meridian Public School District has signed on to a new male mentoring program at the high school.

" I know growing up I needed some assistance in navigating life in some of the older men in my community. I saw the need hear in Meridian. I just begin to think about what can be done. Men making men came to my mind. I reached out to the principal and superintendent -they got behind and pushed it. The call went out to the community. You can see that we got all these men in the community that are here to support so we can help young men navigate those pitfalls of life,” said the Director of the program, Joseph Stone.

Over 50 men are here at Meridian High School ready to educate and motivate over 600 male students from the Meridian Public School District.

“How do you know you have a toothache? That boy said because I can feel it. That’s the same way about God. When you get to a point where there is no other way – there is still that one that will be there for you,” said Wright.

One of the speakers, Jamard Wright, shares his goal for the youth in his community.

“There’s always going to be a gap and the only people that can fill that gap is the ones that have been through there. The young men just don’t know where direction to go through. The fact is the group of men I have behind me has walked through every walk of life. Together, we can take these kids from here to the top. That is just our plan,” said Wright.

" I believe the results that we are doing now. We want to see the fruits of that many years down the road. By faith, I do believe that we are planting seeds today that will grow up in the community of Meridian to be productive citizens that give back to the community like these men are giving back right now,” said Stone.

The speakers were putting money of their own into a bag for students to win if they participate in their activities.

We spoke with a student that shares why he thinks this is important.

" I think it is amazing because I think it is going to play a big part in a lot of young men’s life who don’t have a father figure or who are not into things like this,” said student Elijah Brown.

One poet recited a poem that talks about the struggle of young teens when they don’t any guidance.

“Picture young teenagers on the corner selling their bodies because their families didn’t want them. Cast out because of satisfaction. Streets give them love and plenty of satisfaction. Every day was school, but their mind wasn’t there. They were in the street thing life is not fair - I can’t compare. My life to these kids – I can’t compare because I’m grown, I’m on my own trying to find my own way,” said Poet Adrine Collins.

Leaders of the school district are planning to make this program an ongoing event.

