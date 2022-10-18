Mississippi under statewide wildland fire risk

Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert(Mississippi Forestry Commission)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert, which encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has had little to no rainfall over the last few weeks.

MFC said it has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since Sept. 15, 2022. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

Currently, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington, and Yazoo counties have burn bans. Please check the website (www.mfc.ms.gov) periodically, as this list is continuously updated.

Until the wildfire conditions improve, MFC is asking people to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources. Follow the tips below when it is safe to have an outdoor fire:
• Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place
• Do not burn on windy days
• Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
• Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire
• Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)
• Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

If you spot a wildfire, please report it immediately by dialing 911, or you may also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Latest News

Evan Rashad Lucas, 31. State ID photo.
Man charged with attempted murder following road rage incident, Hoover officer-involved shooting
October 18, 2022: Part 2, Dr. Tina Jones, University of West Alabam
Voting deadlines approaching for residents of Alabama
Alabama voters face deadlines soon
Crimenet 10_17_22
Crimenet 10_17_22