Mississippi under statewide wildland fire risk

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert, which encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has had little to no rainfall over the last few weeks.

MFC said it has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since Sept. 15, 2022. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

Currently, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington, and Yazoo counties have burn bans. Please check the website (www.mfc.ms.gov) periodically, as this list is continuously updated.

Until the wildfire conditions improve, MFC is asking people to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources. Follow the tips below when it is safe to have an outdoor fire: • Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place

• Do not burn on windy days

• Stay abreast of changing weather conditions

• Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire

• Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)

• Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

If you spot a wildfire, please report it immediately by dialing 911, or you may also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473).

