Graveside services for Mr. James “Jimmy” McInnis, Jr. will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022 at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McInnis, 80, of Meridian, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home.

Jimmy was the co-owner McInnis Laboratories with his brother, Richard, for over 50 years. Their business began as a feed mill and transformed into a mineral pre-mix manufacturer for the animal food industry. Jimmy was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War. Jimmy was a Morse Intercept Operator during his service in the Army Security Agency. He was enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing as long as his health permitted. His favorite title was “Big Daddy” which was lovingly given to him by his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Mr. McInnis is survived by his loving wife of over 46 years, Barbara McInnis; his daughter Jamie Quinn; grandchildren, Paxton Quinn, Colton Quinn, Trey Quinn, and Hayleigh Quinn. Siblings Betty Ruth Gentry (Glenn), Nancy Mallory (Larry), and Richard McInnis (Linda), as well as of a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James “Mack” and Betty McInnis and his daughter Candice McInnis.

The McInnis family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 in lieu of donations.

Pallbearers will be Paxton Quinn, Trey Quinn, Jared Blalock, and Justin Mitchell.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The McInnis Family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to graveside rites at 2:00 PM.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.