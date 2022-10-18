Private Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jo Chester will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Chester, 90, of Meridian, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Mrs. Betty Jo was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing the piano, playing hymns, Elvis, and Vince Gill. She worked as a teller for The Citizens Bank in Philadelphia, MS and Britton and Koontz in Natchez, MS. She retired from the City Clerks Office in Natchez after several years. She was a tried and true Republican for life. She thought her grandchildren could do no wrong and Memaw’s house was paradise.

Mrs. Chester is survived by her Daughters Kathy Luke (Bob) of Meridian and Lori Golden (Kendall) of Ridgeland; Sons Greg Chester (Carri) of Clinton and Alan (Paula) of Gulf Breeze, Florida; grandchildren Joshua Luke, Caleb Luke (Betsy) and Elizabeth Luke; Gabriel Golden (Leigh) and Samuel Golden; Coty Douglas (Justin) and Lake Jones; Tara Wiles and Chelsea Wiles and great grandchildren Cooper Luke , William Luke, Maria Luke, George Luke, Wade Luke, Phoenix Golden, Bear Golden, Gray Golden, Avery Douglas, Cohen Douglas, Samantha Manning, and Zoey Manning. Her brother-in-law, James “Jim” Chester of Memphis TN; two sisters-in-law, Joann Malone of Olive Branch, MS, Kathleen Spencer of Bay, AR; brother-in-law, Weldon Parkinson of Woodbury, TN as well as a host of nephews and nieces and extended family members.

Mrs. Chester is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Vernon Chester; her mother, Gertrude “Mama” Johnson ; siblings Jean Kitterman, Carolyn Crowe, and Jim Crowe and brothers-in-law, Charles Balcom, Roosevelt Spencer, Johnny Chester.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

