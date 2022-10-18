Union: Graveside services for Ms. Lois Griffis will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45pm, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Lois Griffis, age 95 of Union, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Woodland Courts Nursing Home in Newton.

Ms. Griffis was a hardworking woman. She enjoyed working at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home until the age of 87. Spending time with family was most important to her. Ms. Lois was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Debbie Poole (William) of Newton

1 Stepdaughter: Cindy Freed (Albert) of Pensacola

2 Grandchildren: Charlie Poole of Union

Lucas Poole (Kelli) of Newton

2 Great-Grandchildren: Katy Rae Poole and Sue Ellen Poole

1 Brother: Alvie Barber

Ms. Lois is preceded in death by her husband: John Charles Griffis and five siblings.

Pallbearers will include friends and family.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

