Relativity Space announces plans to expand facilities at NASA’s Stennis Space Center

The center joined with Relativity Space for the $267 million project, forecasting more than 600 jobs over the next 5 years.
Relativity Space announces plans to expand facilities at NASA’s Stennis Space Center
Relativity Space announces plans to expand facilities at NASA’s Stennis Space Center(Relativity Space)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLBT) - NASA’s Stennis Space Center joined with Relativity Space as the company outlined plans for a major expansion of its rocket and engine test facilities at the South Mississippi site.

Relativity Space is the first company to 3D print rockets and build the largest metal 3D printers.

The $267 million project by Relativity is expected to create more than 600 jobs over the next 5 years.

The company says it will be one of the largest commercial test facilities in the nation.

“We’re looking forward to writing some new history at Stennis,” said Relativity Space Cofounder and CEO, Tim Ellis. “The access to infrastructure in Mississippi is unparalleled.”

Relativity Space already is clearing ground for the construction of several new facilities. Company plans call for the construction of new engine test stands, office buildings, and a vehicle facility.

Relativity Space originally partnered with Stennis to test its Aeon 1 engine on the site’s E-3 Test Stand. The partnership quickly expanded in 2018 to grant Relativity Space exclusive use of the E-4 Test Complex at Stennis.

The latest partnership agreement focuses on 153 acres located near the E-4 Test Complex and provides the company room to grow its operations for Terran R, its fully reusable, entirely 3D-printed launch vehicle.

“I congratulate Relativity Space on their continued growth and their effort to bring quality jobs to our state. American leadership in space starts in Mississippi, and I expect many great things to come,” said U.S. Senator, Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

“I look forward to seeing what new aerospace innovations are brought about from this exciting expansion and partnership, as well as what new talent it will attract,” said U.S. Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The California-based company said the project is expected to begin in late 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons told News 11 that the car Aiyanna Gulley was driving was...
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
Crystal Foster says she discovered the possible remains on Saturday afternoon while out...
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Latest News

October 18, 2022: Part 2, Dr. Tina Jones, University of West Alabam
Voting deadlines approaching for residents of Alabama
Alabama voters face deadlines in the next two weeks
Crimenet 10_17_22
Crimenet 10_17_22
Bring in plants and pets
First Alert: Tuesday-Thursday brings us multiple hazards