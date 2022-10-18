Sandra Lee (Sexton) Kirkland, aged 86, passed away peacefully in Butler, AL on October 14, 2022. She was a devoted daughter, a loving mother, and a friend to many throughout the years.

Sandra was born on April 15, 1936, in New Orleans, LA as the beloved only child of Matthew Sexton and Lois Weaver Sexton. When Matthew accepted the position of Choctaw County Agent for the Auburn Extension Service, he moved his family to Butler and built their home here.

A smart and bookish young lady, she finished at Choctaw County High School with high marks and followed with an impressive double degree in chemistry and mathematics from Auburn University. Her plan was to run a hospital laboratory, which she eventually did.

She was also an active member of the Auburn Players, serving as their President for two years and participating in a number of theater productions while there. She often said that her theater friends were some of the most wonderful people she ever met and although she could often be shy and self-conscious, they brought out the best in her. In fact, she maintained close relationships with several of them until their deaths in recent years.

After college, Sandra began her hospital lab internships in Mobile, AL where she soon met the dashing young Air Force officer, Christian G. Thompson, Jr. Chris was smitten with the pretty redhead, and they soon married and shared two children: Christian Germain Thompson, III and Heather Lois Thompson.

But this was now the late 1960′s and it was wartime. Chris was serving as navigator on low level B—52 bombing missions over Vietnam. He visited his young family in the states when he was on leave (in fact this is how Heather came to be!), but he was ultimately so affected by his wartime experiences and disillusion with promotions that when his service was over he was never the same. This sadly contributed to divorce and Sandra moved us back to Butler to be near her parents and their wonderful influence and help.

Sandra then married Van Kirkland and decided to leave laboratory work and fulfill her lifetime dream of opening an antique shop and importation business. Antiques International was open in Butler for 14 years and during that time she would make buying trips to England and Scotland every few years to restock. Lois, Heather, and Christian all enjoyed sharing these trips with her and many fun adventures were had in the UK including lots of London theater, exploration of the Scottish countryside, and even side trips to Paris and the Orkney Islands. These experiences helped to broaden and shape our world views and gave us a deep love of travel that has lasted a lifetime.

Sandra retired after closing her antique shop due largely to the advancement of Parkinson’s. Her daughter moved back to Butler in 2012 to care for her full time and saw her through until the end. Sandra loved her parents more than anything in the world and no doubt this influenced her own daughter’s devotion to her. Sandra is survived by Heather, who continues to live in Butler, and her son Christian, of Acworth, GA.

Heather would like to express her deepest gratitude to the nursing home and hospice staff who cared for her mother so gently and compassionately when she could no longer do so herself. Heather is also grateful to Sandra’s roommate at Choctaw Health and Rehab for the last several months, Mrs. Beverly Pugh, for her kindness.

We rejoice at Sandra’s ascension to meet her Creator and to know all things. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Rev. 21:4) It is a blessed release for her to now be free of the bonds of disease and disability.

Sandra’s memorial will be a private one and she will be interred beside her parents on the Masonic side of Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lisman, AL. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s honor to the Parkinson Association of Alabama, Inc. (www.parkinsonalabama.com) or to the Choctaw County Arts Council, Inc. at (205)

