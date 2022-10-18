Shloop prepares for new shoe manufacturing location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shloop is a newer business growing roots in Meridian and planting its feet in the shoe industry.

“Shloop is a sustainable footwear innovation and manufacturing company,” Shloop’s COO Ryan Hunt said. “We are helping brands develop and produce more sustainable footwear using recycled and bio-based materials.”

Hunt is one of four founders of The Shoe Loop. He is also the co-founder of Algix and Bloom. The Bloom company uses algae technology for multiple applications across several brands. This new venture will expand the use of sustainable materials domestically.

“We are starting internally, proving to the world what we can make here in Mississippi,” Hunt explained. “Proving that we can make a highly desirable and beautiful product made in a more sustainable way than in Asia. We hope to offer that to big brand partners.”

The new factory will be right on 22nd Ave. The 32,000 square foot building started out as Hardin Bakery back in the 1930s before it was Hooper’s Electronics.

“We’re kind of applying elements of food science into shoemaking,” Hunt said. “The material flow in the building and some of the equipment we are using, there are pretty strong similarities to baking bread, ironically.”

Right now, designs are underway and prototypes are being built. They hope to provide name-brand manufacturers with new technology that helps the environment and the local economy.

“To prove that we can do it, we’re going to be creating our own collections,” Hunt said. “Some of these collections may be picked up by brands and some of them we may offer directly to the public.”

Shloop is looking for local people that have experience in sewing and stitching.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.